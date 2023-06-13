10,338 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,273,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,110,000 after buying an additional 68,398 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after buying an additional 1,004,286 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after buying an additional 1,186,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,531,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,475,000 after buying an additional 71,801 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Global Payments by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after buying an additional 1,136,866 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.86. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of -214.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.