Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Ziff Davis news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,063,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,311.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,777 shares of company stock valued at $814,890 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 622.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZD opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.62 and a beta of 1.16. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $94.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.92 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools, and services to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

