ZEDXION (USDZ) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $84.20 billion and approximately $2.19 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZEDXION has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003847 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

ZEDXION Token Trading

