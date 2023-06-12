Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.42 Billion

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $105,017.37 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,939 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,938.962242 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.0441205 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $109,451.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

