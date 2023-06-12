Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Cap of $698.87 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $698.87 million and approximately $92.20 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $225.90 or 0.00874722 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,093,758 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

