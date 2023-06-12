Wole C. Coaxum Purchases 351 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) Director Wole C. Coaxum bought 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $470,330.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.03. The stock had a trading volume of 222,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,199. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,814,000 after acquiring an additional 64,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,864,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,796,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

