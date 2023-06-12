Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.71. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

