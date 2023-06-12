WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in WidePoint by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.