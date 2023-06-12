WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
Shares of WYY stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).
