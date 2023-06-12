Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Stake Lifted by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 655.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 709.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1,782.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBND traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,243. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.