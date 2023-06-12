Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welcia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Welcia Stock Performance

WLCGF stock remained flat at $21.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares. Welcia has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

