Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WTS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.39. 16,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,481. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $181.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,089 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

