Water Island Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Water Island Capital LLC trimmed its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Activity

Five9 Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $94,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $94,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,817.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,356 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIVN traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.75. 1,175,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,080. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.03. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $120.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Stories

