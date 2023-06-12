Water Island Capital LLC Sells 188,220 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Water Island Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188,220 shares during the period. iRobot comprises about 1.8% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 1.61% of iRobot worth $21,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 587,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 199,768 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in iRobot by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of iRobot stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,463. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.08. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.64 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 32.04%. As a group, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

iRobot Profile

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

