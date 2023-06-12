Water Island Capital LLC Makes New Investment in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,537 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 770.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 268,647 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. 12,159,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.81.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

