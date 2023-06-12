Water Island Capital LLC Has $57.46 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 468,093 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the period. VMware comprises 4.9% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $57,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in VMware by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,455,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VMware by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of VMware stock traded up $5.50 on Monday, reaching $140.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,781. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $140.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

