Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Steven Clive Miller Sells 7,652 Shares

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $89,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,847.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRBY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.71. 793,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,926. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $88,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warby Parker Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.