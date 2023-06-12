voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of VJET stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,963. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

About voxeljet

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.