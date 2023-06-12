Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 614,259 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Infosys by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Infosys by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,173,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,377,000 after purchasing an additional 280,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Infosys by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,130,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,022 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $15.81. 9,456,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,736,744. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

