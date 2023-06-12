Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,791 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.5% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $320,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $250.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

