Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.59 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $6.59 million and $137,951.84 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,791.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00295319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00528683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00057772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.33 or 0.00396768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003861 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,953,185 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.