Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,342 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 253,327 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 468,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $73.04.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

