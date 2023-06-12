Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 111,722 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 442.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 111,722 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.3 %

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.57. 650,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

