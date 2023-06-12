Verition Fund Management LLC Has $8.75 Million Holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,455,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,278 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578,193 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,168,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 989,524 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Trading Up 0.3 %

CTI BioPharma stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.08. 2,320,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.