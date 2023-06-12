Verition Fund Management LLC Has $12.53 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,477 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.19. The stock had a trading volume of 581,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $151.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.11.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

