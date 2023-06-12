Verition Fund Management LLC Has $11.11 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 497.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,787 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,579,000 after purchasing an additional 295,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50,316 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,207,000 after purchasing an additional 49,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.42.

MTB traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,404. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

