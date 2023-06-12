Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 97,520 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Westlake worth $14,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLK. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 12,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WLK traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.40. The stock had a trading volume of 507,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,011. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.