Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lowered by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.6% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,303. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.03.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

