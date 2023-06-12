Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $195.28. 380,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.95 and its 200 day moving average is $190.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

