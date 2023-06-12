Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) is Alerus Financial NA’s 7th Largest Position

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA owned approximately 0.64% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,306,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,330,000 after acquiring an additional 620,034 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,543,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,353,000 after acquiring an additional 209,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,186.3% during the fourth quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,425,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,851 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCLT traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $77.15. 918,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,606. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.11. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3145 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

