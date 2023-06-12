Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Increased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

VIG stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.69. 886,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,639. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $160.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

