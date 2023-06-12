Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.69. 886,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $160.99. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.