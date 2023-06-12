VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the May 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 2,298.4% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 56,448 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,028,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,034,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Retail ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483. VanEck Retail ETF has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $182.12. The firm has a market cap of $155.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.07.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

