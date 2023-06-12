Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $263.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $262.22.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:MTN traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.00. The company had a trading volume of 137,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,620. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $98,690,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,624,000 after acquiring an additional 367,287 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $36,215,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also

