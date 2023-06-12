Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 3M

3M restated their maintains rating on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

MTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN stock traded up $7.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.90. The company had a trading volume of 173,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,913. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.