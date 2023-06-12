UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on UpHealth to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

UPH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 14,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. UpHealth has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

UpHealth ( NYSE:UPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.66 million. UpHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 129.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UpHealth will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 42,106 shares during the period.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

