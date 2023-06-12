Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Unum Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 182,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,842. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. Unum Group has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

