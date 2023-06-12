United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Cut to $27.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNFI. Roth Mkm cut United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of United Natural Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. CL King cut shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.71.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 1.9 %

United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.83. 320,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,327. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after buying an additional 368,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,983,000 after purchasing an additional 175,723 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

