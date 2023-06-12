United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.46.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.453 per share. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 64,337 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $138,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in United Microelectronics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $239,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

