Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %
UL traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $49.90. 1,048,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,225. Unilever has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47.
Unilever Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
