UBS Group Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $23.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BILI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.33.
Bilibili Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 992,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $29.46.
Institutional Trading of Bilibili
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bilibili
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.
