UBS Group Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $23.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BILI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 992,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

