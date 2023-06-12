Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,820,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $682.38. 434,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $664.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $691.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

