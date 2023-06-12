Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550,620 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.72. 23,019,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,855,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

