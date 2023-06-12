Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Has $53.25 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 24,177.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,138,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125,183 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for about 29.1% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.07% of Vale worth $53,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vale by 7,636.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vale by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047,063 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 194.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,399 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,347,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,778,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Price Performance

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.77. 17,900,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,146,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VALE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also

