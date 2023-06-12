TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Sells $9,444,272.29 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $806.40. 178,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $774.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $717.05. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $831.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

