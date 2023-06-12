TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Sells $9,444,272.29 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
Shares of TDG stock traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $806.40. 178,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $774.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $717.05. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $831.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.71.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.
