Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$18.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bankshares cut shares of Transcontinental from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Transcontinental Price Performance

TSE TCL.A opened at C$14.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$12.08 and a 1 year high of C$17.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

