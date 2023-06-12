Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Transcontinental from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

TCL.A stock opened at C$14.81 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$12.08 and a 12-month high of C$17.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

