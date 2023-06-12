Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

CURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Torrid from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.07.

CURV traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 21,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,512. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $254.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Torrid by 752.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 336,088 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Torrid by 936.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 137,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Torrid by 2,270.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

