THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at DA Davidson

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $93.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.76. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $105.36.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 190.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in THOR Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

