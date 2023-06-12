The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,468,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $822,592,000 after buying an additional 265,104 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,273,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,002,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.15. 12,343,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,434,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

