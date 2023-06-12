The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,283 shares of company stock worth $2,380,266 in the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMA. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

LSXMA traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,554. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $45.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.